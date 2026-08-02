Bay Bridge crash: Videos from San Francisco show cars overturned on I-80 as emergency crew respond

An accident on the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco and Oakland, in California via Interstate 80, on Sunday afternoon affected traffic. Part of the bridge has been closed as emergency crews responded to the crash, affecting traffic in some lanes.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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As of now, officials have not confirmed the details of the accident or if anyone was injured. A driver, however, shared a video on X which showed a car overturned right in the middle of Bay Bridge, while two more had halted at the spot likely to check the situation.

Here's a video shared by Carlos Colindres on X.

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