Beloved ‘Kamala’ is no more; Is it a retaliation for celebrity squirrel Peanut's euthanasia amid US election?

Kamala, a beloved elephant at the National Zoo, was laid to rest on Saturday in Washington, D.C., sparking a barrage of jokes about the absurd timing, given that Vice President Kamala Harris is running against former President Donald Trump in what may be the closest presidential contest in recent history. Kamala, the 50-year-old elephant, died just days before the election, which left many in hysterics.

In a statement, the Smithsonian's National Zoo claimed that Kamala, a veteran member of its Asian elephant herd, had been suffering from osteoarthritis for years and that her physical condition had “irrevocably declined.” As a result, the zoo decided to “humanely euthanize her.”

The 50-year-old elephant died just days before the election, which left many in hysterics. Some speculated that it was a portent that Trump would win, while others joked that he had a hope that had gone awry.

Reacting to Kamala's demise, Armand Domalewski, the co-founder of YIMBYs for Harris, wrote: “Trump is real mad at a genie right now.”

“A bad omen, but for whom?” asked another user, adding that “It is an elephant, the Republican animal, but named Kamala, like the Democratic candidate. The seers are troubled.”

Republicans interpreted it as a positive indication for the election, while Democrats went on to make fun of Trump. Reactions appeared to be divided along party lines.

One individual commented, "You know Trump is kicking himself right now because he f–ked up the last wish on his monkey paw."

“To even things out, I’ve just personally euthanized a donkey named Donald," another quipped.

Others brought up P'nut the squirrel, a popular pet with more than 3 million social media followers who was put down and became an unexpected Republican superstar after the unexpected demise.

One person wrote, “retaliation for peanut the squirrel smh.”

“Republicans have struck back after the assault on the squirrel,” said another commenter.

Despite the jokes and memes, some people expressed regret over the news of the beloved animal's death.

“Truly sad, but perhaps not the best time to euthanize this specific elephant?” one user commented.