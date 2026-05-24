Belton Lake shooting reports: What happened at BLORA, Fort Hood in Texas? First details

Several reports on social media indicated that a shooting had taken place in the Belton Lake area, an Army Corps of Engineers reservoir, in Texas, on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place in the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) in Fort Hood MWR. Reports of a shooting in the Belton Lake area of Texas sparked fear. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

On Facebook several people expressed fears about the shooting reports. “So they shooting at Belton Lake? I heard someone got shot in the head smh. Back in the day we had so much fun there….no violence just pure fun,” one wrote. Another added “Did yall hear the clips being unloaded on them kids at belton lake the MPs did not stop shooting lord please please check in with your children DO A CHECK NOW.”

Yet another person said “They just had a shoot out at Belton lake”. One person shared some details and wrote “Check on your kids if they were at Blora Lake…there are about 100 Police, Sheriff, Ambulance, Fire Truck, Military, Helicopters, etc. 2 Shot (1 male, 1 female)…Male on the ground they’re working on him, female was shot in the head, not sure of status. 2 in Handcuffs. Police have the entrance blocked off and are not allowing anyone to leave.” However, these could not be independently verified.

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On a Reddit thread pertaining to news from Temple, Texas, and the Belton Lake area, a person spoke about the shooting as well. “Mass shooting at Belton Lake,” they said, adding “Looks like all units and military police are at the scene.”

An alleged scanner report screenshot was also shared on Facebook which indicated multiple people had been shot in BLORA.