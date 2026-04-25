Beyoncé fangirls over Michael Jackson in unseen 2001 video; viral reactions call it ‘humblest thing I’ve seen’ | Watch

A resurfaced video featuring Beyoncé reacting to Michael Jackson is gaining traction online after a clip was posted from an unaired early-2000s reality project. The 3-minute-40-second video, shared by TMZ on X, shows a young Beyoncé in a recording studio, visibly overwhelmed by the moment.

The footage was reportedly filmed between 2000 and 2003 as part of a reality show produced by Marc Schaffel. (Mason Poole, Wikimedia Commons)

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“I just have to say, I can't believe I'm here… This is real special for the project. It's a really big highlight,” she says at the start of the clip.

According to TMZ, the footage was filmed between 2000 and 2003 as part of a reality show produced by Marc Schaffel. The project was never released and is now being pitched as a three-part docu-series.

Phone call with Michael Jackson

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{{^usCountry}} In the footage, Beyoncé, then a member of Destiny's Child, is seen in the studio with Jackson’s team, listening to a rough version of a charity track organised following the September 11 attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the footage, Beyoncé, then a member of Destiny's Child, is seen in the studio with Jackson’s team, listening to a rough version of a charity track organised following the September 11 attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A member of the team tells her group, “You guys are the ones that everybody's watching… You guys are the legitimate new thing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A member of the team tells her group, “You guys are the ones that everybody's watching… You guys are the legitimate new thing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When informed that Jackson admired her, she reacts, “Oh God, don't tell me that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When informed that Jackson admired her, she reacts, “Oh God, don't tell me that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jackson later joins via phone call in the clip, saying, “I really appreciate you doing this because we're giving back.” Beyoncé responds, “I'm very honored. I can't believe I'm doing this… Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson later joins via phone call in the clip, saying, “I really appreciate you doing this because we're giving back.” Beyoncé responds, “I'm very honored. I can't believe I'm doing this… Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video also shows her recording parts of the track, including, “To love and to teach you… To hold and to need you,” while taking direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also shows her recording parts of the track, including, “To love and to teach you… To hold and to need you,” while taking direction. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Michael Jackson lookalike Fabio reveals bizarre fan encounters: ‘I knew you weren’t dead’

Charity song that never saw full release

TMZ reported the song was recorded in 2001 as a charity single but was not promoted at the time, with many believing it was due to Jackson’s feud with Sony.

Plans to release it again in 2003, including versions in English and Spanish, were later dropped amid Jackson’s legal issues.

Schaffel told TMZ that the third episode of the proposed docu-series, which features this recording session, is reminiscent of The Greatest Night in Pop.

Also Read: Michael Jackson biopic is a glossy tribute that refuses to confront the man behind the myth

Social media reactions

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The clip has sparked reactions online, with many focusing on Beyoncé’s candid reaction in the unseen footage.

“Seeing Beyoncé act like a fan for a second somehow makes the clip even better,” one comment read. “Beyoncé being a fan girl just like the rest of us is the humblest thing I’ve seen all year,” another wrote.

“Even in unreleased footage, MJ still moving like the industry’s final boss,” a third comment stated. Another added, “fangirling over Michael Jackson is the most human thing I’ve ever seen from her.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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