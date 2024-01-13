Biden makes first public comments on Austin's ‘secret’ hospitalisation, faults him for judgement lapse

US President Joe Biden on Friday said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had a lapse in judgement by not informing him about his hospitalisation, but added that he still has confidence in him. US President Joe Biden (left) and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (AFP)

During his tour to a coffee shop in Allentown area in Pennsylvania, reporters asked the commander-in-chief if Austin had made a mistake by not telling him about his prostate cancer care. “Yes,” Biden responded.

However, when asked if he still had faith in Austin's leadership, the President replied, “I do”.

It is to mention that these were Biden's first public comments on Austin since his hospitalisation.

Austin, 70, is currently receiving treatment in the hospital for post-prostatic cancer surgery complications. Members of both political parties have severely criticized him for failing to report his hospitalisation, and some have even called for his resignation.

On Thursday, the Pentagon's internal watchdog announced that it will examine the secrecy about Austin's hospitalisation and the reason that why the Defence Department withheld information from the White House for several days after he transferred authority to his deputy.

Llyod Austin even kept his cancer diagnosis secret

Austin's cancer was detected during a regular examination. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22, 2023, and underwent surgery to treat the cancer. A week later, he faced some complications and was admitted to intensive care on January 1.

Austin didn't disclose his hospitalisation to Biden or other top administration officials until January 4 and kept his cancer diagnosis secret until Tuesday.

Following the incident, the Pentagon and White House promptly established guidelines whereby authorities will receive notification whenever a Cabinet member transfers responsibility to one of their deputies due to their incapacity for any reason.

Did Austin order strikes on Houthis in Yemen from hospital?

Meanwhile, a CNN report revealed the US Defence Secretary's key role in strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The report citing US Defence officials claimed Austin ordered strikes on Houthis from the hospital.

In a statement, Pentagon said the US-British assault reduced the Houthis' capacity to launch fresh attacks. The US military said 60 targets in 28 sites were hit. The Houthis, who have controlled most of Yemen for nearly a decade, said five fighters were killed, but they vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping.