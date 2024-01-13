‘Go home Joe!’: Biden faces embarrassing moment with hecklers branding him a 'loser' during Pennsylvania trip

US President Joe Biden received a rude welcome during a visit to Pennsylvania on Friday, with hecklers branding him a 'loser' and urging him to 'go home’. US President Joe Biden talked about his economic growth agenda, during a visit to the Nowhere Coffee shop, Friday, January 12.(AP )

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief met with hostility as he entered the former steel hub Allentown, where the president was touring local businesses to discuss his economic record in the area.

Biden was welcomed with shouts of “you are a loser” and “go home Joe” before pro-Palestine demonstrators heckled him with “genocide Joe” chants, NY POST reported.

The miffed demonstrators criticised Biden's backing of the Israeli offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, stating that he would pay the price during the US presidential elections in November.

“We will remember in November,” the crowd told Biden, adding that “No vote for genocide Joe.”

Biden's visit ‘just another ordinary day’ for the locals

Biden looked momentarily confused as he popped into three stores. However, he soon seemed to gather himself and greeted the employees.

He said, "My name is Joe Biden and I work for the governor and the senator," as he entered the Nowhere Coffee Co. with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Governor Josh Shapiro.

Biden placed his order at the coffee shop what seemed to be a smoothie. Those who were present at the cafe obviously recognised him, with one jokingly saying, "This is just another ordinary day."

Speaking to reporters, Biden said people have started feeling better about the economy as inflation has decreased from its June 2002 high of 9.1% to 3.4%.

“If you notice, they’re feeling much better about how the economy is doing,” he said. “What we haven’t done is letting them know exactly who got it changed. ... Everybody’s doing better and they believe it. They know it. And it’s just beginning to sink in.”

Biden's another weird encounter

During his trip, reporters asked Biden to share his true emotions regarding failure of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to disclose his hospitalisation.

When asked if he believes in Austin, Biden said, "I do." When asked if Austin's failure to notify him of his illness constituted a mistake, Biden responded in the affirmative.

These were his first remarks about his defence secretary to the public.

On Friday, the Pentagon said that Austin remains in Walter Reed Medical Center in 'good condition, that he has been in contact with senior staff and was 'fully engaged' in overseeing and directing the U.S. military's participation in strikes on Houthi targets.