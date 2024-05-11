Biden sparks ridicule as he calls Kim Jong Un ‘South Korean President’ in latest blunder: ‘His mind is decaying faster…’

In his latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden on Friday addressed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the president of South Korea. The world leader blunder occurred when Biden was targeting former President Donald Trump at a campaign reception in California's Portola Valley. The Democrat was blasting his GOP rival over his close ties with the North Korean dictator.(Reuters)

The world leader blunder occurred when Biden was targeting former President Donald Trump at a campaign reception in California's Portola Valley. The Democrat was blasting his GOP rival over his close ties with the North Korean dictator and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We’ll never forget his love letters for the South Korean President Kim Jong Un or his admiration for Putin — what a great leader Putin is," Biden said, as per a White House transcript of his remarks at the reception.

Biden is known for making blunders when it comes to naming the global leaders.

Last year, he welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a grand state dinner at White House. In 2022, Biden mispronounced Yoon's name and referred to him as "President Moon" during a trip to South Korea. Notably, President Moon Jae-in was Yoon's predecessor.

Last year, Biden stumbled over the names of former and present presidents from Mexico, Egypt, France, Germany, and Ukraine. He even called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'Vladimir' during a NATO Summit last July.

In February, the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief confused Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The blunder was made during a press conference in which he was trying to defend himself against assertions made by former special counsel Robert Hur that he had a “poor memory.”

Biden faces flak for latest blunder

Biden has been making several verbal blunders since taking office, prompting concerns regarding his mental health as he seeks a second term in the White House.

If Biden gets re-elected in November, he will turn 86 years old by the end of his second term.

Reacting to his latest gaffe, one X user wrote: “North Korea, South Korea, what's the difference...”

“His mind is decaying faster than roadkill,” another blasted Biden.

A third user reacted, saying “But sure, he’s totally fit for 4 more years”.

“Biden is making too many mistakes to be a President anymore,” one more chimed in.

“He’s also the King of Mexico,” a fifth user quipped.