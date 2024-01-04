Biden's warning: 'Existential threat' of MAGA extremism looms, urges democracy defence

President Biden's campaign recently dropped a powerful one-minute ad, titled "Cause," stressing the "existential threat" MAGA extremism poses to the U.S. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to strengthen United States supply chains that effect economic and national security, during the first meeting of the new White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2023.(REUTERS)

Featuring clips from the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the ad aims to remind us of critical moments in recent history.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Biden's warning echoes:

The ad echoes Biden's past words on democracy, emphasizing, “History is watching. The world is watching. And most important, our children and grandchildren will hold us responsible.”

Timed before Biden's major 2024 reelection speech on the third anniversary of the Capitol attack, the ad underlines the fragility of America's democracy.

The Biden campaign shifts gears, focusing on the "existential threat" posed by MAGA extremism, diverging momentarily from economic themes that dominated previous ads.

In the ad, Biden asks Americans to join him in safeguarding democracy, stating, “All of us are being asked right now: What will we do to maintain our democracy?”

Featuring excerpts from Biden's speeches in Arizona and Atlanta, the ad stresses his commitment to voting rights and highlights the importance of the upcoming election.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez warns that MAGA Republicans, by embracing the "Big Lie," threaten American democracy. The ad stresses the gravity of the upcoming election.

The campaign plans to air the ad in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, aiming to reach a broad audience.

Notably, the ad carefully navigates around mentioning Trump directly, showcasing Trump supporters at the Capitol but avoiding direct references. This reflects the Biden campaign's strategic approach.

Biden's choice of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, for his upcoming remarks underscores his campaign's overarching theme—the battle for the soul of America.

Drawing parallels with his 2020 addresses in Gettysburg and Warm Springs, Biden continues to use historical landmarks to emphasize the importance of preserving American values.