Billy Joel brain disorder diagnosis: List of canceled concerts and how to get ticket refunds?

Billy Joel announced that he is canceling all his concerts due to a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. The ‘Piano Man’s' team further revealed details about ticket refunds as fans went into chaos. The 76-year-old said that his brain condition has been ‘exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance’. Billy Joel has canceled all his scheduled concerts(AFP)

“Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.” the social media post further read.

List of canceled Billy Joel shows

Saturday, April 26, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting – postponed TBD Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field

Saturday, July 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

Friday, July 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium

Friday, August 8, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thursday, August 21, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field

Friday, September 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park

Saturday, September 20, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

Saturday, October 4, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, October 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome

Saturday, November 1, 2025: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock

Saturday, November 15, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Saturday, March 14, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

Friday, April 10, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Friday, May 22, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium

Saturday, June 6, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Saturday, June 20, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield

Friday, July 3, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

How to get ticket refunds on platforms like Ticketmaster?

Billy Joel's website states that fans do not have to take any action. Refunds will be sent to the original payment used for the purchase. The refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to them.