Billy Joel brain disorder diagnosis: List of canceled concerts and how to get ticket refunds?
Billy Joel announced that he is canceling all his concerts due to a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. The ‘Piano Man’s' team further revealed details about ticket refunds as fans went into chaos. The 76-year-old said that his brain condition has been ‘exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance’.
“Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.” the social media post further read.
List of canceled Billy Joel shows
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting – postponed TBD Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
Friday, July 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium
Friday, August 8, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Thursday, August 21, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field
Friday, September 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park
Saturday, September 20, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
Saturday, October 4, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, October 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome
Saturday, November 1, 2025: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock
Saturday, November 15, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Saturday, March 14, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
Friday, April 10, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome
Friday, May 22, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium
Saturday, June 6, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Saturday, June 20, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield
Friday, July 3, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
How to get ticket refunds on platforms like Ticketmaster?
Billy Joel's website states that fans do not have to take any action. Refunds will be sent to the original payment used for the purchase. The refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to them.