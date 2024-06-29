Bill Maher compares Biden's ‘disastrous’ debate performance with beauty pageant: ‘I have nobody to…’

Bill Maher's last night episode of Real Time was centered around the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with the host taking a brutal dig at the incumbent president for his “disastrous” performance. Bill Maher appealed to Joe Biden to “show up” and targetted his campaign for not informing the voters in advance that Biden was suffering from cold ahead of the debate.(X)

Maher taunted Biden for allowing Trump to take centre stage, compared him to unattractive beauty pageant entrants, and even made light of a notorious incident from Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

“Did you see the debate?” he asked the audience. “In case you missed it, don’t worry, so did one of the contestants," he added, alluding to Biden.

Maher appealed to Biden to “show up” and targetted his campaign for not informing the voters in advance that Biden was suffering from cold ahead of the debate. He went on to say that “You know Joe, he famously loves trains but apparently not ‘have’ of thought.”

“I mean it’s just all night, confused and halting and trailing off, I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better,” he stated.

“I don’t want to say he s— the bed, but his new secret service name is ‘Amber Heard’,” Maher added.

Bill Maher declares Biden ‘will lose’ White House race

Urging Biden to drop out of the race during his panel discussion, Maher said, “I have said before, I will vote for his head in a jar of blue liquid. After last night, time to get the jar.”

While reminding his audience that he has been stating so for months, he asserted he is now “absolutely apparent” that Biden will lose and that he should be replaced by another Democrat as it is the “only way” for the Democratic party to win in the November elections.

He claimed that Biden is “going to lose”, adding that “I said it nine months ago. I’m gonna say it again tonight. And now, it seems like it’s so apparent.”

“And now I feel like that’s a third of the Democrats who are, like, they’re gonna stick with this guy and they are going to regret it,” Maher continued.

The HBO host then played a footage from the debate in which Biden claimed that his administration had "finally beat Medicare."

Bill Maher says Thursday debate reminded him of Mike Tyson

Mocking Biden-Trump's Thursday debate, Maher said it brought back memories of how Mike Tyson used to knock out his opponents in90-second. “Like that was like two minutes into the debate and I went like ‘Oh, this election is over.’ That was like a haymaker.”

He then slammed Biden's entire campaign, stressing that it based on the idea that “I'm the only one who can beat him.” He, however, added that he is “the only guy who could lose to him.”

“I keep hearing all day from these Democrats defending this. Like, ‘we can’t abandon Joe Biden.’ What about me? I feel abandoned. I feel abandoned. I have nobody to vote for.”