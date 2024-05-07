Bill Maher says he won't 'get anxious like a Millennial' if Trump wins

Bill Maher, comedian and writer, insisted he "won't go f---ing nuts again" if former President Donald Trump is re-elected.Maher is one of Trump's most vocal critics in Hollywood. He was famously upfront in predicting that Trump would refuse to leave office readily before the 2020 presidential election. Comedian Bill Maher pledges not to get anxious if Trump is re-elected, discusses potential election impact of Trump's criminal conviction.(Bill Maher)

In a recent conversation on his "Club Random" podcast with comic Jerry Seinfeld, Maher spoke on how "we live in the most amazing f---ing times" despite all the "bulls---" the country faces.”

Maher then recalled a dinner with a group when they discussed "the world's ending."

"Look around you, you f---! You dumbass!" Maher told them. "We're at this f---ing awesome restaurant; they're bringing you this food; this dinner is going to cost $700. You're not even gonna f---ing blink at paying the check. Shut the f--- up about how terrible things [are]."

"I'm not gonna lose my nervous system about Trump again," he continued. "If he ends the world, he's gonna end the world. I'm not gonna f---ing go nuts again if he wins another term. I just can't."

"I hope you have that wherewithal," Seinfeld responded.

Impact on elections if Trump's found guilty

For months, Maher has been warning about Trump's chances of winning the forthcoming election, and he has repeatedly pushed President Biden to step aside so that another Democrat can become the nominee.

However, his stance has recently evolved during Trump's ongoing trial in New York City, implying that the political winds may shift if he is found guilty.

"This one, I got to say I was always against [it] because I thought of all the ones you're bringing; this is the least serious. … Now I think Trump could lose," Maher stated last month. "And by the way, if this goes that way and Trump loses, it's going to change the whole election. A number of independents, a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal."