Boca Raton plane crash: Cessna 310 jet's flight path sheds light on cause after 3 die | Watch

A small plane crashed near a roadway in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday. Three passengers died in the accident and one person on the ground was injured, the city's fire department confirmed. A flight path, posted by tracking website Flightradar24, showed the Cessna 310 jet circling the Boca Raton Airport (BCT) before it went down. The plane reported having mechanical issues before the accident, Newsweek reported. Emergency personnel respond to the area where a small plane crashed on the railroad tracks beneath the overpass near Interstate 95 in Boca Raton(AP)

Flightradar24 cited Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data to show that the Cessna 310R N8930N ‘appears to have been trying to return to BCT shortly after takeoff’. The aircraft was due to make a 430-mile journey to Tallahassee.

Read More: Agustin Escobar's wallet, kid's shoe and…: Gut-wrenching video from Hudson River crash site

The six-seater plane took off at around 10:13 AM local time before crashing on North Military Trail near Butts Road in Boca Raton around at around 10:20 AM, the New York Post reported, citing the city’s police department.

Watch the flight path here:

Boca Raton Police Department, meanwhile, tweeted: “@BocaFireRescue confirms the 3 souls on board the plane did not survive. One person on the ground was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries.”

Read More: Agustin Escobar, CEO killed in Hudson River crash, visited India less than a month before the horror incident

Authorities, meanwhile, closed the road where the plane crashed. “N. Military Trail remains closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. The I-95 overpass at Glades Road remains closed eastbound and westbound. Please continue to avoid the area,” the police department informed locals on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct the investigation. We expect the road closures to remain into the foreseeable future.”

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer paid tribute to the victims of the Friday crash.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community,” Singer said in a statement, according to CNN. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”