Agustin Escobar, CEO killed in Hudson River crash, visited India less than a month before the horror incident

Agustin Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, died in a plane crash on April 10. The incident also claimed the lives of his wife, his three children and the pilot of the chopper. The aircraft reportedly broke in the middle before falling into the Hudson River and going under. Agustin Escobar and his family were vacationing in New York. (LinkedIn/Agustin Escobar)

Less than a month before the fatal crash, he shared a post on LinkedIn about his visit to India. He often shared glimpses of his professional life on the platform.

“My journey across the @Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure Universe continues with an incredible visit to India! What an inspiring week connecting with our talented teams across Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. From R&D labs to manufacturing facilities, I witnessed innovation in action at every stop,” he had written in a LinkedIn post shared in March.

“The highlight? Our teams! Your passion, energy and commitment to excellence left me truly inspired. From town halls to small group discussions, every conversation showed me why India is such a crucial part of our global success story," the post read. The post also has pictures of Agustin Escobar and his Indian colleagues.

Since his death, the comments section of his LinkedIn posts has been flooded with tributes. One individual wrote, “Rest in Peace.” Another added, “May you and your family rest in peace.” A third posted, “My deepest condolences.” A fourth wrote, “My heart goes out to the Siemens organization for their loss. My condolences to the Escobar family.”

Who was Agustín Escobar?

Agustin Escobar has been associated with Siemens for the past 27 years. He started as Head of Sales & Project Management of Power Automation Systems in Spain in 1998 and gradually rose to the rank of CEO.

Escobar and his family visited New York from Barcelona for a vacation. Their helicopter crashed into the Hudson River soon after the takeoff. His wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and three children aged 4, 5, and 11 also died in the crash.