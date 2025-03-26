Menu Explore
Motorcyclist vanishes into sinkhole as car narrowly escapes horror: Scary video from South Korea shocks internet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 26, 2025 07:59 AM IST

According to local media, the motorcyclist who vanished into the sinkhole in South Korea's Seoul died 18 hours after the incident.

A scary video of a motorcycle vanishing inside a sinkhole that unexpectedly opened up on a busy road in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has shocked people.

A car escapes a sinkhole in South Korea, but unfortunately, the bike behind it falls. (X/@Tedchangsigi)
A car escapes a sinkhole in South Korea, but unfortunately, the bike behind it falls. (X/@Tedchangsigi)

The video contains disturbing scenes, viewer discretion advised.

Reportedly, the motorcyclist died of cardiac arrest 18 hours after the incident.

