Motorcyclist vanishes into sinkhole as car narrowly escapes horror: Scary video from South Korea shocks internet
Mar 26, 2025 07:59 AM IST
According to local media, the motorcyclist who vanished into the sinkhole in South Korea's Seoul died 18 hours after the incident.
A scary video of a motorcycle vanishing inside a sinkhole that unexpectedly opened up on a busy road in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has shocked people.
The video contains disturbing scenes, viewer discretion advised.
Reportedly, the motorcyclist died of cardiac arrest 18 hours after the incident.
