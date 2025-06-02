Boom Island Park, Minneapolis mass shooting reports: What we know

Witnesses have taken to social media claiming that a mass shooting occurred at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. Several users reported hearing gunfire, with some claiming that at least four people may have been shot. As of now, authorities have not confirmed any details regarding the incident. Witnesses are reporting an apparent mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.(UnSplash)

According to 2nd Pct Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information, a Facebook page known for real-time updates on local incidents, four individuals have reportedly been shot:

A 23-year-old male was shot in the hip and arm.

A 20-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen.

A 25-year-old male was shot in the chest.

A female victim was also reportedly shot, though her condition remains unclear.

Witness accounts -

Multiple witnesses took to social media to describe the chaos.

One witness reported, “Unfortunately we heard the rapid gun fire from 16th & Main as I was about to take my dog for a walk, we changed our mind. Prayers for any civilians caught in crossfire.”

Another reported, “Now there was a shootout at Boom Island…. Multiple people shot… MY GOD IN HEAVEN.”

A third witness reported, “They just blew down boom island smh my baby cousins was down there I just told them they was shooting the other day down there 5 mins later it was like the ending show of fire works my heart started banging hard & I am walking that way calling my babies Thank u lord for watching over them. Please ppl check on your babies someone is hit & if your kids told u they was going to a pool party they was down there! Cops everywhere."

Another person wrote, “Check on your kids boom island 2 males and 1 female down northeast Minneapolis bunch of teens over 200 shots the police and news out there.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information