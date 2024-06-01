Boris Johnson calls Trump's conviction ‘no ordinary political assassination’, warns his legal troubles will make…

After a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump of buying the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels, former UK PM Boris Johnson slammed the hush money case verdict, stating that “this was no ordinary political assassination”. Boris Johnson warned that legal measures to hinder Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid may backfire.(REUTERS)

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's staff effectively persuaded the 12-member jury in New York to decisively convict Trump on all 34 charges.

After deliberating the charges, the 12 jurors reached an immediate verdict that determined Trump was in violation of the law by fabricating company documents to hide hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections.

Responding to the verdict in The Daily Mail, Johnson warned that legal measures to hinder Trump's 2024 White House bid may backfire if the ex-President experiences a poll rebound following his hush money conviction.

The former PM, who maintained close ties with Trump during his administration, slammed the legal “hit job” after the ex-president was found guilty on all 34 counts of manipulating company documents.

“This was no ordinary political assassination. This was a machine-gun mob-style hit-job on Trump,” Johnson said, insisting that "anti-Trump lawfare is backfiring."

“The vast mass of American voters could see what I believe was really happening: that the liberal elites were just appalled at Trump’s continuing popularity and his ability to connect with voters – and they were using anything they could find to derail his campaign,” he added.

In reference to 2024 US presidential elections, he went on to claim that Trump's legal problems “make his victory more likely, not less.”

Following his conviction on all 34 counts, Trump's approval rating increased by six points, according to a JL Partners snap survey.

“Our snap poll of a representative sample of likely voters shows that for most Americans the trial has not changed their deep-set views of Trump,” JL Partners told Daily Mail.

Trump allies blast judicial system

Trump's Republican allies have amplified attacks on the judicial system and denounced those who argue that people should respect the legal system that found him guilty in the New York hush money trial.

The GOP has always portrayed itself as the "law and order" party, advocating the justice system and stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

But after Trump lambasted the conviction as the outcome of a "rigged, disgraceful trial," his congressional allies also followed in his footsteps.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) branded the case a "weaponization of our justice system," while potential vice presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said it was a "“complete travesty that makes a mockery of our justice system.”