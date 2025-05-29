Boston fire: What happened at Milk Street today?

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston’s Financial District saw a thick black smoke billowing from the roof of a six-story building at the corner of Milk and Battery March streets. Boston firefighters evacuated residents, and a second alarm was raised for extra assistance.(X/Boston Fire Department)

The fire, which broke out around 2 PM, was first noticed by a Boston firefighter who happened to be working a detail at a nearby building. They rushed inside and made sure everyone inside the building was safely evacuated before more help arrived.

A second alarm was struck shortly after to bring in additional crews.

Sky 5 reported that it looked like a badly burned rooftop patio, with firefighters pouring water onto the charred remains. The scene was visible from far beyond the neighbourhood, with viewers reporting they could see the black smoke from various parts of the city.

The Boston Fire said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Officials estimate the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.