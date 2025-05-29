Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boston fire: What happened at Milk Street today?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 29, 2025 01:35 AM IST

Boston's Financial District experienced a fire Wednesday afternoon, causing thick black smoke from a six-story building.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston’s Financial District saw a thick black smoke billowing from the roof of a six-story building at the corner of Milk and Battery March streets.

Boston firefighters evacuated residents, and a second alarm was raised for extra assistance.(X/Boston Fire Department)
Boston firefighters evacuated residents, and a second alarm was raised for extra assistance.(X/Boston Fire Department)

The fire, which broke out around 2 PM, was first noticed by a Boston firefighter who happened to be working a detail at a nearby building. They rushed inside and made sure everyone inside the building was safely evacuated before more help arrived.

A second alarm was struck shortly after to bring in additional crews. 

Sky 5 reported that it looked like a badly burned rooftop patio, with firefighters pouring water onto the charred remains. The scene was visible from far beyond the neighbourhood, with viewers reporting they could see the black smoke from various parts of the city.

The Boston Fire said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Officials estimate the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Boston fire: What happened at Milk Street today?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On