Boston meteor explosion update: Experts reveal what happened in Mass. New bolide news

Residents across Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island were left startled Saturday afternoon after a powerful boom echoed across the region. The sound, reported around 2:30 PM EDT, was described by many as an explosion-like noise that could be heard across the Boston area and beyond. The incident quickly sparked reactions, with some locals wondering whether it was related to an earthquake, thunderstorm activity, or military aircraft. A loud boom was heard in Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island (Unsplash)

Meteorologists point to possible meteor event Weather experts soon began examining satellite data and identified what appeared to be an unusual atmospheric event occurring near the Massachusetts coastline. Spaceflight meteorologist Nick Stewart was among the first to suggest a possible explanation.

"Reports of an explosion hears around Boston I believe are going to be a rather significant bolide/meteor entering the atmosphere. Very large 'flash' detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms," Stewart wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Boston, Rhode Island loud boom caused by meteor? GOES-19 satellite detects atmospheric flash

He later shared additional analysis after reviewing satellite imagery.

"The flash density product really shows this anomalous 'flash' which is pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry. east of Boston. This is the likely source of the loud boom/explosion," he said in an update.

Satellite data reveals unusual atmospheric flash Meteorologists noted that satellite sensors detected a bright flash east of Boston at roughly the same time residents reported hearing the boom.

NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner also pointed toward a meteor or bolide entering Earth's atmosphere as the most likely cause.

"Big explosion/boom around Boston," she wrote on X. "GLM from GOES 19 shows possible meteor or bolide entering the atmosphere. There is no lightning in this current storm, no earthquake from USGS."

The absence of lightning activity and the lack of any earthquake detection strengthened the meteor theory.

Chief meteorologist provides latest explanation Additional analysis from local weather experts further supported the atmospheric event explanation.

According to WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher, satellite data indicated that a meteor likely entered the atmosphere near the South Shore region outside Boston.