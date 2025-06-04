Boulder attack: When will Mohamed Sabry Soliman's wife and kids be deported? White House shares major update

The White House has shared an update after immigration authorities took into custody the wife and five children of Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman. Several people were hospitalized with burns after Soliman tossed Molotov cocktails at a group that had gathered in support of Israeli hostages. In this June 1, 2025 photo provided by Lisa Turnquist, Boulder, Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is seen as he launched a fiery attack on demonstrators at an outdoor mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (Lisa Turnquist via AP)(AP)

In a June 4 post on X, the White House shared a couple of photos of Soliman, with text on them reading, “Wife and Kids of Illegal Alien Behind Antisemitic Firebombing Could Be Deported by Tonight”. The post is captioned, “Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon.”

Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s family ‘in ICE custody for expedited removal’

Solimanhas been charged with attempted murder, assault and possession of an incendiary device after the brutal attack. "We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously on X.

In a previous post, the White House announced, "The wife and five children of illegal alien Mohamed Soliman - the suspect in the antisemitic firebombing of Jewish Americans- have been captured and are now in ICE custody for expedited removal."

After the incident, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast former president Joe Biden’s border policies. “Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under “TRUMP” Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”