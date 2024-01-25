Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Lineup, date, ticket prices, and all you need to know

Get ready for a musical extravaganza! Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews Band are set to headline the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival, promising an unforgettable experience. FILE - Country music star Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. Childers will perform at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's second inauguration, while health care workers and public school educators will serve as grand marshals of the parade as details of the daylong ceremonies on Dec. 12 came into focus on Thursday, Nov. 30. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Full Lineup Highlights:

The musical fiesta doesn't stop there! The festival boasts performances from Beck, Matchbox Twenty, My Morning Jacket, The Beach Boys, Milky Chance, and many more. It's a lineup that's sure to keep the energy high.

Dates and Venue:

Mark your calendars for September 19-22, 2024! Bourbon & Beyond takes over the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville for four days of non-stop entertainment.

Expanded Festival Experience:

Exciting news for 2024! Festival organizers are adding two new music stages and bringing in an additional 40 artists, creating a total of five music stages and featuring a whopping 100 musical artists. Get ready for an even bigger and better experience!

Beyond Music:

It's not just about the tunes! Bourbon & Beyond offers more than just music. Explore food and bourbon workshop stages, adding a flavorful and spirited touch to your festival adventure.

Ticket Prices:

Ready to secure your spot? Weekend 4-day general admission tickets kick off at $270, with an additional $55.55 processing fee. Check out the festival's website for more ticket options and hotel information.

Join the Festival Wave:

Bourbon & Beyond joins the ranks of other exciting festivals like Hangout Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling in unveiling their 2024 lineups. The festival wave is coming, and you don't want to miss the ride!

Full Lineup Preview:

For the full scoop on who's taking the stage, check out the complete lineup for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival below.