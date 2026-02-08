Brad Arnold: All on his wife Jennifer Sanderford and children

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of rock band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday after battling stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma kidney cancer. He was 47. Brad Arnold passed away at 47. (X)

The band announced his death on social media.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the statement read. “With his beloved wife and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer.

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the statement continued.

“Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

Also Read: What is clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the kind of cancer Brad Arnold had? 3 Doors Down singer dies at 47

Brad Arnold wife Brad Arnold was married to Jennifer Sanderford. They tied the knot in 2009 in a private ceremony in Escatawpa, Mississippi, after he proposed in 2008. Sanderford is a professional barrel racer.

According to Coming Soon, the two were childhood friends who reconnected on a blind date. Arnold proposed by performing one of his songs, ending with the line, “Will you please be my wife?”

This was his second marriage. He was previously married to Terika Roberts from 2001 until their divorce in 2007.