What is clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the kind of cancer Brad Arnold had? 3 Doors Down singer dies at 47
Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away on February 7 at 47 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer
Published on: Feb 08, 2026 1:51 AM IST
By Shirin Gupta
Brad Arnold, lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died on February 7 at the age of 47, following a battle with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
The band took to social media on Saturday to announce Arnold's passing. The post read, “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”
Arnold had shared with his fans that his stage 4 kidney cancer had metastasized to his lung in May 2025.
What is stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma?
Stage 4 kidney cancer occurs when cancer cells spread beyond the fatty tissue surrounding the kidney to the adrenal glands, nearby lymph nodes, or distant organs. While treatment options may be available, the survival rate for stage 4 renal cancer remains low.