What is clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the kind of cancer Brad Arnold had? 3 Doors Down singer dies at 47

Brad Arnold, lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died on February 7 at the age of 47, following a battle with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away on February 7 at 47 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer (Brad Arnold | Instagram)

The band took to social media on Saturday to announce Arnold's passing. The post read, “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

Arnold had shared with his fans that his stage 4 kidney cancer had metastasized to his lung in May 2025.