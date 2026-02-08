Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    What is clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the kind of cancer Brad Arnold had? 3 Doors Down singer dies at 47

    Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away on February 7 at 47 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 1:51 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Brad Arnold, lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died on February 7 at the age of 47, following a battle with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

    Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away on February 7 at 47 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer (Brad Arnold | Instagram)
    Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away on February 7 at 47 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer (Brad Arnold | Instagram)

    The band took to social media on Saturday to announce Arnold's passing. The post read, “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

    Arnold had shared with his fans that his stage 4 kidney cancer had metastasized to his lung in May 2025.

    What is stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma?

    Stage 4 kidney cancer occurs when cancer cells spread beyond the fatty tissue surrounding the kidney to the adrenal glands, nearby lymph nodes, or distant organs. While treatment options may be available, the survival rate for stage 4 renal cancer remains low.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/What Is Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma, The Kind Of Cancer Brad Arnold Had? 3 Doors Down Singer Dies At 47
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes