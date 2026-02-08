Was Brad Arnold a Trump supporter? A look at 3 Doors Down singer's political views

Brad Arnold, the founder and lead singer of rock band 3 Doors Down, passed away Saturday at the age of 47 after battling stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer. The band announced his death on social media. Brad Arnold passed away on Saturday. (X)

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” the statement read. “With his beloved wife and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer.

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the statement continued.

“Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

Was Brad Arnold a Trump supporter? Arnold performed at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2017, the day before Donald Trump’s first inauguration.

When asked about playing the event, he told reporters, "Man, it's all about America. We're proud to be here."

He added, “We love America man. This is gonna be a great experience. It's a great honor to be here and we're proud to be here.”

In July 2024, Arnold posted a photo of Trump on Instagram with the caption, "TRUMP 2024."