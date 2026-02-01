Brad Karp in Epstein documents: Emails reference Paul Weiss chair, spark backlash; ‘look who’s involved'

The US Department of Justice released new documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, prompting scrutiny of individuals whose names appear in the material. Among those referenced in the documents is Brad S. Karp, the longtime chair of elite New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Brad Karp has been Chairman of Paul, Weiss since 2008. (Paul, Weiss)

According to the newly searchable files, Karp’s name appears in multiple email exchanges involving Epstein, though the documents do not accuse him of any criminal wrongdoing.

One record includes correspondence from author Michael Wolff to Epstein referencing meetings with “SB and Brad Karp,” without detailing the substance or outcome of those discussions.

Additional indexed materials show emails sent from Epstein to Brad S. Karp, referencing issues such as a tax-related investigation and a media article involving Donald Trump and sexual harassment allegations, according to document summaries.

Also Read: Trump, Ivanka, Musk and Bill Gates: Full list of names in newly released Epstein files

The files do not state that Karp was under investigation or that he took any action on Epstein’s behalf.