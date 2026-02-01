Brad Karp in Epstein documents: Emails reference Paul Weiss chair, spark backlash; ‘look who’s involved'
Documents from the DOJ connect Jeffrey Epstein to Brad S. Karp, chair of Paul Weiss, through multiple emails.
The US Department of Justice released new documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, prompting scrutiny of individuals whose names appear in the material. Among those referenced in the documents is Brad S. Karp, the longtime chair of elite New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.
According to the newly searchable files, Karp’s name appears in multiple email exchanges involving Epstein, though the documents do not accuse him of any criminal wrongdoing.
One record includes correspondence from author Michael Wolff to Epstein referencing meetings with “SB and Brad Karp,” without detailing the substance or outcome of those discussions.
Additional indexed materials show emails sent from Epstein to Brad S. Karp, referencing issues such as a tax-related investigation and a media article involving Donald Trump and sexual harassment allegations, according to document summaries.
The files do not state that Karp was under investigation or that he took any action on Epstein’s behalf.
‘Personal favor’ language draws attention
One email that has circulated widely on social media includes Epstein suggesting he faced an “existential decision” over whether to expend “highly prized personal favors” to help an unnamed associate, despite personal risk.
Epstein also alluded to a prior matter involving an $80 million art-tax issue, though the email does not specify Karp’s role or confirm that any assistance was provided.
Social media reactions
The release prompted strong reactions on X. One post claimed, “Jeffrey Epstein felt so close to Brad Karp that he could ask him for a ‘personal favor’ in 2018,” while another added, “Maybe it is time for Paul Weiss partners to take a more careful look at Brad Karp.”
Another remarked “Ahh, what’s that? Just Jeffrey Epstein trying to help Robert Kraft secure legal representation. Look who is also involved. Brad Karp and Paul Weiss. It’s just one big happy family when it comes to Epstein and Trump.”
Other posts speculated about broader implications for Paul Weiss, with one user writing, “The puzzle pieces keep fitting. Makes more sense why Paul Weiss folded so quickly,” referring to the firm’s past dealings with Trump.
These claims remain unproven and are based on interpretation rather than verified findings.
The DOJ has repeatedly cautioned that names appearing in the Epstein files do not imply wrongdoing. The documents represent raw, unadjudicated material.
Paul Weiss
Brad Karp has been Chairman of Paul, Weiss since 2008.
Founded in 1875, Paul Weiss has long been regarded as one of the country’s most influential litigation firms.
The firm has also been known for its early commitment to diversity, including hiring Pauli Murray in 1956, the first Black woman lawyer at a major New York firm. Its stated principles emphasize maintaining a workforce reflecting broad social and cultural diversity.
As of now, no charges or formal allegations have been brought against Brad Karp in connection with Epstein’s crimes as the DOJ files continue to be reviewed.
