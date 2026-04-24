Braman tornado: 'Large, extremely dangerous' twister seen in Kay County, Oklahoma, amid severe weather; videos emerge

A large and dangerous tornado touched down in Kay County, Oklahoma, on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado in Braman, Kay County, Oklahoma. (Unsplash)

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The twister was spotted southwest of Braman, prompting urgent warnings as severe storms swept through areas near Braman and Ponca City.

Videos captured by storm chasers and residents showed the tornado moving across the region.

The National Weather Service also confirmed at least two tornadoes—an EF0 near Ponca City and an EF1 near Kaw Lake—as part of an active severe weather outbreak.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

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{{^usCountry}} A tornado warning remained in effect until 8:00 p.m. CDT Thursday for northwestern Kay County, as officials warned of a life-threatening situation unfolding in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado warning remained in effect until 8:00 p.m. CDT Thursday for northwestern Kay County, as officials warned of a life-threatening situation unfolding in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an alert, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that at 7:18 p.m. CDT, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was located near Braman, moving east at about 15 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an alert, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that at 7:18 p.m. CDT, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was located near Braman, moving east at about 15 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials described the storm as a “particularly dangerous situation,” urging residents to take cover immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials described the storm as a “particularly dangerous situation,” urging residents to take cover immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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According to NWS, the primary hazard is a damaging tornado capable of producing deadly flying debris. Authorities warned that those caught without proper shelter could face serious risk, with mobile homes likely to be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is expected, and complete destruction is possible in the tornado’s path.

Areas impacted by the warning include Braman, Peckham, and Blackwell Lake. A stretch of Interstate 35 between mile markers 228 and 233 is also within the warning zone.

Residents in the affected areas are strongly urged to seek shelter in a sturdy structure, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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