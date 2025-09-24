Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Brockton shooting reports: Police activity near Crescent Street, 20 miles from Plymouth

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 02:30 am IST

Brockton police were spotted Tuesday in a park near the intersection of Montello and Crescent streets, located roughly 20 miles from Plymouth, MA.

Brockton police were spotted Tuesday in a park near the intersection of Montello and Crescent streets, following unconfirmed reports of a shooting. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Crescent Street is located roughly 20 miles from Plymouth, MA.

Shooting in Brockton, MA.(Unsplash)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
