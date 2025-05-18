Brooklyn Bridge hit by Mexican navy vessel: Here's what we know so far

A Mexican Navy training vessel collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, sending a wave of panic through lower Manhattan as masts were sheared off and a dramatic rescue effort unfolded on the East River. The Cuauhtemoc, a tall sailing ship on a goodwill and training mission, struck the iconic structure during its New York City tour, prompting immediate emergency response and raising questions about bridge clearance and maritime safety. Visitors to Brooklyn Bridge Park look on as a masted Mexican Navy training ship sits stranded near the Manhattan Bridge after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge.(AP)

Here’s what we know so far about Brooklyn Bridge incident

The Incident: On Saturday evening, the Mexican Navy’s Cuauhtémoc struck the Brooklyn Bridge as it sailed along the East River. The tops of its three masts slammed into the bridge, snapping and partially collapsing on impact.

Dramatic Video Evidence: Multiple videos show the moment of collision, with masts crashing into the bridge deck while the ship drifted beneath it. Footage also captured people in sailor uniforms dangling from rigging and crossbeams.

Injuries Reported: The New York Fire Department confirmed injuries, but details remain unclear. Eyewitnesses said they saw at least two individuals removed from the ship on stretchers.

Rescue Operation: One person was reportedly suspended in a harness for over 15 minutes before being rescued. Emergency personnel responded on boats from both the city and the Mexican Navy.

Ship Background: The Cuauhtémoc is a 297-foot-long, 40-foot-wide barque launched in 1982. It serves as a training vessel for naval cadets and is known as the "Ambassador and Knight of the Seas."

Bridge Overview: The Brooklyn Bridge, completed in 1883, is one of NYC’s most iconic landmarks. It carries over 100,000 vehicles and 32,000 pedestrians daily, and its central walkway is a major tourist draw.

Mexican Navy Response: The Navy confirmed the ship was damaged and that the condition of those onboard is under review. Mexican consular officials are assisting affected cadets in coordination with local authorities.

Voyage Details: The ship left Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people onboard for a 254-day voyage visiting 22 ports in 15 countries. It had arrived in New York on May 13 and was scheduled to depart May 17.

Public Reaction: Tourists and onlookers near South Street Seaport fled the scene as the ship neared the shore, with many capturing the event on video and social media.

Investigation Underway: Authorities are investigating how the ship misjudged the bridge clearance and whether navigational errors or miscommunication played a role. Structural engineers are assessing the bridge for damage.