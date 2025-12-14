Brown University shooting suspect identified? What to know about ‘male in his 30s’ arrested from RI hotel

A shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday led to the death of two people and injuries to nine. On Sunday morning, at 3:45 a.m., the Coventry Police Department in Rhode Island took the suspect into custody, they confirmed in a presser Sunday afternoon. But few details about the shooter have been released, so far. Police officers stand along Waterman St. after a shooting on Brown University's campus Saturday.(AP)

The suspect was found in a hotel on Centre of New England Boulevard, the police said. Earlier, the suspect was described as a male, possibly in his 30s, and wearing all black. Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez of Coventry PD confirmed the description on Sunday afternoon but did not identify the suspect. The hotel in Rhode Island from where the suspect was arrested was also not revealed.

Brown University Shooting Suspect: What We Know

The shooting at Brown University is one of the deadliest gun attacks Rhode Island has seen in recent times. While two people died, of the nine who were injured, seven are in a critical condition, but stable. Meanwhile, along with Coventry PD, the FBI is also investigating Saturday's mass shooting.

The FBI on Sunday provided details on how the suspect was tracked down by law enforcement early Sunday morning. FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post on Sunday that they used mobile phone geolocation data to track down the suspect from the hotel room.

"This FBI will continue an all out 24/7 campaign until justice is fully served," Kash Patel said. "Thanks to the men and women of the FBI and our partners for their continued teamwork. Please continue praying for the victims and their families - as well as all those at Brown University."

Christina Paxson, the President of Brown University, confirmed that all the victims wounded and dead in the shooting were from Brown University.