Bruce Springsteen endorses Harris, calls Trump ‘most dangerous candidate’

Bruce Springsteen has become the latest celebrity to endorse Kamala Harris. In a video shared on Instagram Thursday, the 75-year-old singer extended his support for the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race, calling it "one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history."

Kamala Harris gains Bruce Springsteen's support in latest celebrity endorsement

The Born in the U.S.A. singer began his statement by saying, “I'm supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance.” Explaining the reason behind his endorsement, Springsteen slammed the former president as “the most dangerous candidate for President in my lifetime.”

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment. It doesn't have to be this way,” the rock legend went on, adding, “The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation, are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts.”

Springsteen attacked the GOP nominee's “disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power.” He noted that while “everybody sees things differently,” the Democratic candidate and her running mate's vision coincides with his.

“Harris and Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top,” Dancing in the Dark singer said. “That's the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now.”