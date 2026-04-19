...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Buckley Carlson exits White House role under JD Vance amid Tucker Carlson–Trump tensions

Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker Carlson, has resigned as deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance amid family tensions with Trump.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
Advertisement

Buckley Carlson, the son of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, has departed from his role in White House as the deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance, according to Politico. This comes amid heightened tensions between his father and President Donald Trump.

Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker Carlson, resigns as deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance amid family tensions with Trump.(IG\@nathanielmrios)

According to Politico's Playbook, Carlson had informed the vice president's office of his intention to leave as early as December 2025. However, he stayed on in the role for several months to ensure a “smooth transition,” per the report.

Read more: Trump v Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones: What POTUS said

Move into political consulting

Journalist Adam Wren was the first to report on the development, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. The sources said that Carlson now reportedly intends to start his own political consultancy business.

Buckley Carlson was hired in 2025

The 24-year-old was first hired as the deputy press secretary for JD Vance at the beginning of Trump's second term as the president.

According to The New York Times, Tucker Carlson was one of the "few voices lobbying against military action" in Iran. He had several meetings with Trump at the White House before the start of Operation Epic Fury.

The outlet reported that Carlson apparently described the dangers of a confrontation with Iran. He detailed that it would risk the American military men, energy prices, and Arab allies in the region. He also implied that the U.S. attacks on Iran were purely motivated by “Israel's desire to attack Iran" and further encouraged Trump to “restrain Netanyahu.”

The president was obviously unconvinced by his argument, and Carlson has since criticized the operation, saying it is being "waged" only on behalf of Israel, prompting a harsh response from Trump.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

jd vance us news controversy white house
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Buckley Carlson exits White House role under JD Vance amid Tucker Carlson–Trump tensions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.