Pete Hegseth press conference on Operation Epic Fury today: When and where to watch

Pete Hegseth is set to address a press conference on “Operation Epic Fury” today, as Washington outlines its next steps following a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. President Donald Trump watches as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, in Washington. (AP)

The pause in hostilities, agreed at the last minute ahead of a deadline set by President Donald Trump, has shifted attention from active conflict to strategy from US officials.

When and where to watch Hegseth will speak at 8:00 am ET (6:30 pm IST), alongside Chairman Caine.

The press conference will be streamed live on the official handles of the US Department of War.

It is also expected to be broadcast across major television news networks.

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What is Operation Epic Fury? “Operation Epic Fury” refers to the US military campaign involving sustained strikes on Iranian infrastructure in recent weeks. The operation has been central to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The recently announced ceasefire has temporarily paused these operations, though officials have indicated it remains conditional.

What to expect from the briefing Hegseth is expected to provide details on how the US military will operate during the ceasefire period, including its posture and readiness.

The briefing may also outline strategic objectives and address whether the pause in hostilities could lead to further diplomatic engagement.

Observers are likely to look for clarity on enforcement of the ceasefire, potential violations, and contingency plans if tensions escalate again.

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Since President Trump agreed to a two‑week ceasefire with Iran, Tehran is now calling the outcome a major victory after the United States accepted, in principle, to its 10-point plan, according to a statement from the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

The plan includes key points such as allowing “regulated passage through the Strait of Hormuz under the coordination of the Armed Forces of Iran,” which the council says will give the country a “unique economic and geopolitical standing.”

The ceasefire has eased immediate fears of a wider conflict, but uncertainty remains over what comes next.