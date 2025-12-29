Buffalo Bayou serial killer rumors reignite conversations about Texas's Lady Bird Lake ‘Ripper’

Social media rumors about a serial killer being on the loose in Austin, Texas, have reignited conversations around the ‘Lady Bird Lake killer’. The recent rumors surfaced after three bodies were discovered in Houston's Buffalo Bayou this week. Buffalo Bayou serial killer rumors reignite conversations about Lady Bird Lake ‘Ripper’(Unsplash - representational image)

While claims about a serial killer operating in the city have spread on social media, authorities have dismissed them, saying there is no evidence to support such a theory, according to ABC 13.

Read More | Serial killer in Austin, Texas? ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ rumors rife as 38 bodies found in, around Lady Bird Lake so far

Texas saw another serial killer rumor surfacing in recent years after at least 19 bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in just three years in Austin, Texas. The Buffalo Bayou rumors bring flashbacks of the Lady Bird Lake deaths, which was highlighted by an X post shared by Freedom __𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓮__.

“On Christmas Eve, another body was found in Buffalo Bayou, the third just this week. This is 12th in Buffalo Bayou for the year, and 34 bodies totally have been found in the bayous in the Houston Area. These numbers are staggering and has exceeded the yearly record,” the post reads, adding, “Did the Austin “Lady Bird Lake killer” move to Houston?!”

The video features journalist Jaewon Jung talking about the Buffalo Bayou deaths.

The Lady Bird Lake deaths

Residents have been hearing about male bodies being discovered in the lake between 2022 and June 2025, but some bodies have been found even before that. The serial killer rumors were reignited on June 3 after the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in the lake.

Read More | Bryan Kohberger ‘tried reaching out to’ notorious serial killers from Idaho prison: ‘Sees himself above everyone’

While some reports claimed that 38 bodies have been recovered from the lake in three years, Austin Police told Newsweek that the larger figure referred to deaths that occurred in and around the lake area.

Despite the rumors, police have insisted that there is no serial killer on the loose. They said that only one of the cases is a homicide. However, many of the bodies found in the lake had unknown causes of death.

The body found in June was in connection to a case of a teen who was kayaking with his family without wearing a life jacket, according to authorities. He entered the water and did not resurface, according to Fox 7 Austin.

"Another paddleboarder was here out on Lady Bird Lake and notified us that it appeared that an individual was deceased and floating on Lady Bird Lake," Corporal Jose Mendez of the Austin Police Department said at the time.

The Lady Bird Lake is part of the Colorado River and is located beside the vibrant nightlife of Downtown Austin, specifically the famous drinking strip – Rainey Street. This prompted the rumored killer to be named the Rainey Street Ripper.