Burbank stabbing: Who is Sergio Fraire? Suspect arrested in mother-daughter killing; chilling details

A suspect has been arrested after a shocking stabbing inside a home in Burbank killed a first-grade teacher and seriously injured her daughter who is a mental health activist. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Sergio Fraire who was taken into custody late Monday night.

What happened?

Burbank Police arrested 30-year-old Sergio Fraire late Monday after a stabbing attack.(Burbank Police Department and Unsplash)

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Around 6am local time on April 20, 2026, Burbank Police and paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on North Brighton Street. When they arrived, they found two women, a mother and her daughter both with stab wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Despite efforts to save her, the mother who was 59-year-old Arti Varma died from her injuries. Her 25-year-old daughter, Meera Varma is still in the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Neighbor Victor Goli told ABC7 that the daughter is Meera Varma and said she was seriously hurt and “fighting for her life” when the news first came out.

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{{^usCountry}} Arti’s husband and Meera’s father was in India at the time of the attack. “He couldn't even speak right... He was crying,” Goli told ABC7 while describing his reaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arti’s husband and Meera’s father was in India at the time of the attack. “He couldn't even speak right... He was crying,” Goli told ABC7 while describing his reaction. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Burbank Police Department, Sergio Fraire is a 30-year-old man who was identified as a person of interest after police carried out a detailed investigation. Detectives spoke to witnesses, searched the area for evidence and reviewed surveillance videos, including footage shared by a neighbor that reportedly showed the suspect leaving the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Burbank Police Department, Sergio Fraire is a 30-year-old man who was identified as a person of interest after police carried out a detailed investigation. Detectives spoke to witnesses, searched the area for evidence and reviewed surveillance videos, including footage shared by a neighbor that reportedly showed the suspect leaving the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 10pm local time on Monday, Burbank Police SWAT officers carried out a search at a home on East Palm Avenue, where Fraire was believed to be staying. He was taken into custody without any trouble and police said they found evidence linked to the crime at the location.

Fraire has been arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder. Formal charges are still being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Police say the motive and any connection between Fraire and the victims are still under investigation.

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Who were the victims?

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Arti Varma was a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank. She is the second teacher from the school to be killed in the last two years.

Her daughter Meera Varma is a well-known mental health activist who has worked with public figures like Oprah Winfrey, former President Joe Biden, former First Lady Jill Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, as per ABC7.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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