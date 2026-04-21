35-yr-old woman stabbed to death after altercation over phone in NE Delhi

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her husband injured after an altercation over a mobile phone escalated at a slum cluster in northeast Delhi’s Azadpur on Sunday night, police said on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Rakhi, was declared brought dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Her husband, Ashu alias Anshu, 39, was discharged after receiving medical attention.

Police have registered a murder case at Adarsh Nagar police station. The accused and victims are known to each other, police said.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab them. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts,” said Akanksha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

According to police, the couple’s minor son was playing a game on a mobile phone outside his house in the slums when three local boys took it away and fled. When Ashu and Rakhi objected, the argument turned violent.

“Two of the assailants attacked both victims with knives and fled,” the DCP said.

Police received a call about the stabbing at 9pm near TPT Centre Jhuggi, close to railway tracks in Azadpur. A team reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital, where Rakhi was declared dead.

Roshini Solanki, Ashu’s sister, told police that the 10-year-old boy was playing a game on the mobile phone when the accused took it away and fled. Her brother chased and caught the accused, and asked them to return the phone. When they refused, Ashu allegedly slapped one of them.

The trio threatened revenge and returned about half an hour later with knives, she added.

Solanki also alleged that the couple’s two minor sons pleaded with locals to intervene. “A few of them instead took photos and videos of the attack. Had they come forward, my sister-in-law would have been alive,” she said.