California Blizzard: Donner Pass buried under several feet of ‘Snowpocalypse’ | Watch

A California snow blizzard - “not a string of words (anyone would) have ever expected to read," but it's the present reality the US state is buried under. North California was wrecked by the snowstorm blowing over the weekend. The most extreme scenarios unravelled in high mountains as potent hurricane-like winds took over. TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: An Interstate 80 (I-80) entrance is covered in snow during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 03, 2024 in Truckee, California. A stretch of Interstate 80 in California remains shut down in both directions due to the storm. Blizzard warnings were issued with snowfall of up to 12 feet expected in some higher elevation locations. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Most western states were alerted about the winter storm. Blizzard warnings still consume northern and central Sierra Nevada. The major Northern California highway, Interstate 80, and areas around Lake Tahoe remained impermeable. Blowing gusts have resulted in snow piling in lanes. The California Highway Patrol hasn't estimated a reopening time yet (AP). With ski resorts shut down, the CHP also alarmed motorists to use tyre chains for better traction to facilitate mobility through the mountains as over 7 feet of snow engulfed the area over the weekend. The Sunday warning came with a stark reminder of the dangers as visuals of a big rig without chains being stuck on a local road surfaced.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As the whiteout conditions continue to elevate, the National Weather Service also noted 80 inches of snow piled up in Soda Springs, Sugar Bowl and other mountain towns since Friday. The alarming blizzard even resulted in an electricity cut. The difficult situation afflicted 22,000 customers across Northern California (PowerOutage.us). Severe warnings encouraged citizens to stay indoors as avalanches are a big threat in Eastern Sierra Nevada. Despite blizzards supposedly loosening their grip on the new week, the National Weather Service informed of the fearsome expectations of more heavy snow winter storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Also read: Key Northern California highway closed as snow continues to fall in the blizzard-hit Sierra Nevada

Visuals of the California snow scare set off netizens in trepidation. Here are some of those concerning views of the snowstorm that urge residents to shut their doors to the outside world for some time:

Fearsome Visuals of the California Blizzard

Mountain pass Donner Pass witnesses winter storm's fury, heavy equipment continues to clear out snow to help trucks buried under snow:

Snowstorm blows in as whiteout piles up:

Blizzard winds leave cars stranded on I-80:

Trucks and cars stuck in snow behemoths, ready to be pulled out by heavy equipment and escape

Residential areas suffer equally:

More visuals of Truckee, California; Trucks abandoned under snow on I-80:

I-80 and Highway 88 to remain closed on Monday; slight weather break relief facilitates slow-moving progress on Highway 50 (open with chain controls in effect) as traffic leaves the Lake Tahoe Basin:

CHP Headquarters' X page informed at 7:05 pm local time (March 3) that the blizzard warning was no longer in effect. However, with the snowstorm's fury still being unleashed with high winds at times over Donner Summit, the freeway's reopening hasn't been estimated.