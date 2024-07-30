California quivers with an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, trembles felt in LA

California experienced a powerful earthquake recorded to be of 4.9 magnitude on Monday, July 29. The earthquake’s aftershocks were felt in Los Angeles, and it was reported to have struck near Barstow. An earthquake of this magnitude rattled California's people, and the aftershocks continued to be felt long after the quake was over. The officials are investigating for any reports of injury or severe damage to property in the state. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit California on Monday and trembles were felt in Los Angeles.

Earthquake hit the state of California

The earthquake was strongly felt throughout the state of California and Southern California with its trembles felt in the Los Angeles area. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded 15 miles from Barstow in San Bernardino County. According to the US Geological Survey, the ground began to tremble at around 1:00 pm local time with its temblor located at a depth of 5 miles. The aftershocks came in at magnitudes of 3.5 and 2.7 respectively further jolting the people of California. Apart from San Bernardino County, the earthquake was felt throughout the states of Los Angeles, Kern, Riverside and Orange Counties, as reported by USA Today.

The people of California were quick to reassure themselves that they felt an earthquake as they took to microblogging platform, X to confirm that the state grounds were shaking.

Injured or property damage reported by the earthquake

The Chief of Barstow Fire Protection District Battalion, Travis Espinoza, stated that no immediate reports of injured people or severe property damage were made following the earthquake. The Mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson, tweeted on X that the concerned officials of the state are aware of the magnitude that occurred at a distance of 120 miles. He continued and wrote, “As of now, there have been no reports of damage or impacts to our city.”