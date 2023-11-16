California woman Nancy Ng remains missing after vanishing from Guatemala. Here's what a ‘traumatised’ witness saw

The last person who saw Nancy Ng, a Southern California woman who went missing from a yoga retreat at a tourist spot in Guatemala, has finally spoken up. Christina Blazek was the last person to see Nancy, and has now opened up through her attorney G. Christopher Gardner. Nancy Ng, from Monterey Park, was staying near Lake Atitlán when she disappeared (Nancy Ng/Facebook)

Christina is a San Bernardino County public defender who attended the retreat Nancy did. She has opened up after many pointed fingers at her for remaining silent despite Nancy’s family begging for information.

"My client did not go anywhere with Ng. They happened upon each other on the lake," the attorney, Christopher, said. Christopher added that the two women were out on the lake, chatting, following which Nancy said she wanted to go swimming.

"She tried to tell her not to swim because it was rough out there and there was a good current," said Christopher, according to ABC7. Nancy, however, allegedly ignored the warning and went into the water. She pushed her kayak away in the process, and Christina tried to retrieve it.

"She kept one leg in her kayak and one leg in the other kayak and tried to get back to her... and got close to her. And then apparently, she lost the kayak again and she turned around to go back to get the kayak again, and when she turned back around, Ms. Ng was gone,” Christopher said.

According to Christipher, Christina sought help, and a distress call was sent out.

Why did Christina Blazek not speak up?

Previous rumours claimed that Christina fled Guatemala soon after the incident. Her attorney, however, denied the claims. Christopher told Eyewitness News that Christina did try to tell local authorities about the incident, however, she was unfamiliar with the lake.

"She was told she needed to talk to the police, and she went and gave a full statement to Guatemalan police," said Christopher. "They told her there was nothing that could be done. Apparently that lake is known for having people drown on it."

Nancy’s family has now said that this was the first time they heard that such a thing had happened. "If it is like she says and it is an accident, I don't understand how she could choose to leave my family in the dark for almost four weeks, and not just say that from the start," said Nicky Ng, Nancy's younger sister.

Nancy’s family said that Christina avoided them when they tried to reach out to her. "We're not blaming anybody or accusing anybody of anything. All we want is answers and we want to bring Nancy home," said Nicky.

Defending Christina, her attorney said the experience had traumatised her. "They tell her they understand she has been through a traumatic experience but then they tell her she needs to come forward to assist authorities.... and they say in the same email if she doesn't come forward they'll make her come forward," said Christopher. Nancy’s family, however, denied claims that they threatened Christina.

What happened to Nancy Ng?

Nancy, from Monterey Park, was staying near Lake Atitlán when she disappeared, New York Post reported. Lake Atitlán is a massive water body located within a volcanic crater.

Nancy left for a getaway on October 14, and just a few days later, her family got a call from the organiser of the retreat, who claimed she was missing. “The last two weeks have been a living hell because when we first got the news that she was missing, we just had so many questions,” Nancy’s sister Nicky told ktla at the time.

The former Cal State law student assists students with disabilities at the Alhambra Unified School District. Nancy’s younger sister said it was her second year attending the yoga retreat. “Last year, she woke up every morning just to spend some time there by herself without the group and this year was going to be more exciting because they had planned activities on the lake,” she said.

Nancy’s family has been in touch with the State Department, the FBI and local search and rescue teams in Guatemala ever since she disappeared. The Guatemalan government has been leading the investigation with the FBI’s help. However, local rescue teams have already searched around 95% of the lake by air and land. Divers were involved in the search, and drones were used.

Nancy is the eldest of four siblings. “My role here is just to make sure no stone is left unturned and make sure that we try everything we can possible,” her brother Jonathan Ng said.

