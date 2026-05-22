Candace Owens' Hunter Biden interview: Podcast with Joe Biden's son draws ire; ‘lost the plot’

Podcaster Candace Owens got Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. on her podcast and a video was released ahead of the much-anticipated interview. Hunter Biden, who's often found himself amid controversies, recently declared on X that he wanted to tell his side of the story. Hunter Biden is on the Candace podcast with Candace Owens. (X/@maddenifico, Facebook/Candace Owens﻿)

Speaking of Owens' podcast, he wrote “She’s got questions. I’ve got answers. Thursday.” Owens, who had earlier supported the MAGA cause, has found herself at odds with President Donald Trump recently. She's pushed back over the Epstein Files release and the US joining Israel in the war against Iran. Trump, for his part, called out Owens and others like Tucker Carlson for criticizing his actions there.

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Owens has also been locked in a fierce online battle with Trump loyalist and firebrand right-wing political influencer Laura Loomer. Their bitter exchange has seen both sides drag each others' partners into the conversation. Loomer took shots at Owens' husband George Farmer, alleging a DUI. Meanwhile, Owens spoke about Andrew Simpson, saying he was Loomer's partner.

The pivot to interviewing the former Democrat President's son, Hunter Biden, has thus become quite a talking point. Ahead of the interview dropping, Owens wrote “Hope you guys enjoy the conversation.”

A video was also shared from the Candace page, which is the official podcast page of Owens.