Candace Owens-Laura Loomer feud intensifies over ‘nonstop harassment’ of Erika Kirk, ‘Narcissistic personality disorder’

Candace Owens vs. Laura Loomer: The contentious online dispute between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer escalated this weekend as the conservative commentators levelled intensely personal allegations on X. What began as a critique regarding financial matters and influence rapidly devolved into a public breakdown that included claims about mental health, accusations of a luxurious lifestyle, and new mentions of Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk.

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's ongoing rivalry escalated into a public confrontation filled with personal allegations. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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Within a few hours, the confrontation attracted significant attention on the internet. Screenshots of their exchanges went viral as users analyzed each of the claims made. Loomer charged Owens with feigning financial hardship while enjoying a life of luxury, to which Owens retaliated with severe comments concerning Loomer’s mental well-being and social standing.

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Candace Owens and Laura Loomer engage in heated online feud over personal and financial Issues

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{{^usCountry}} The conflict escalated when Loomer openly challenged Owens' financial grievances. In an extensive reply shared on X, Loomer stated: “You wear at least $2,000 of clothing on nearly every episode of your show and you have two multi-million dollar homes worth at least $12 million in your trust. You and your husband have a car collection worth $800,000 to $1 million as I exposed. How are you nearly “bankrupt”? You need to stop lying. You live a life of immense luxury. Do I need to get into how many Nannies and maids you have as well so people can see once again how much you lie??" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conflict escalated when Loomer openly challenged Owens' financial grievances. In an extensive reply shared on X, Loomer stated: “You wear at least $2,000 of clothing on nearly every episode of your show and you have two multi-million dollar homes worth at least $12 million in your trust. You and your husband have a car collection worth $800,000 to $1 million as I exposed. How are you nearly “bankrupt”? You need to stop lying. You live a life of immense luxury. Do I need to get into how many Nannies and maids you have as well so people can see once again how much you lie??" {{/usCountry}}

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"You wear a $70,000 ring as well. The only person who could ever bankrupt you is your own mouth from the defamatory lies you tell about others.”

Candace Owens mocks Laura Loomer

Candace Owens was unreserved in her reply. In her response, she wrote: “This is getting boring Laura and you know it. You tried it and the public didn’t bite. I’m sorry people constantly take advantage of your various documented mental disorders. They view you as vermin that will do their bidding while they never have to invite you into their social circles for the same reason. Deep down you know it’s true and I’m sorry about it. You’re neither accepted or believed by anyone."

Lommer drags Erika Kirk in their online fued

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However, the duo did not stop here as Loomer clapped back at Owens and brought Erika Kirk in their conversation.

“What’s getting boring is your nonstop harassment of @MrsErikaKirk and the way you lie about people (including me) because you take pleasure in lying about others since you aren’t content with your life and the many things you have," she wrote.

"Even now, you lie in your reply. You need to get help for your disorders. You clearly have a narcissistic personality disorder in my opinion, you behave like someone who has postpartum psychosis and I have no desire to be a part of your social circle. I live a fulfilling life with people I love. You should do the same instead of trying to ruin the life of @MrsErikaKirk even more than it’s already been ruined by the assassination of her husband and the father of her children, which you take great pleasure in everyday.”

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Owens and Loomer have engaged in exchanges of personal insults and political allegations in the past, addressing matters of family life and allegiance to political leaders.

Loomer has charged Owens with hypocrisy, whereas Owens has ridiculed the former's public image and private connections. These ongoing disputes highlight a deep-seated rivalry that intertwines ideological differences with personal resentments.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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