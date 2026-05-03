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Candace Owens sued by Charlie’s Kirk security head: 5 things to know about Brian Harpole's lawsuit

Charlie Kirk's security chief, Brian Harpole, has sued Candace Owens for defamation, alleging false claims about a conspiracy to assassinate Kirk.

Published on: May 03, 2026 12:00 am IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Charlie Kirk's head of security has filed a defamation lawsuit against conservative activist Candace Owens, claiming she made false accusations against him regarding a conspiracy to assassinate Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's security chief, Brian Harpole, sues Candace Owens for defamation after she accused him of plotting Kirk's assassination.(Facebook/Candace Owens)

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while addressing an audience and engaging in a debate with students at Utah Valley University. The police apprehended Tyler Robinson, who has been formally charged with murder.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI profilers theory about who really kidnapped her may surprise you

Brian Harpole and Charlie Kirk ties

Brian Harpole, whose security firm has been collaborating with Kirk and his organization Turning Point USA since 2018, asserts that Owens fabricated a narrative suggesting he met with "Army intelligence officers and Erika Kirk, Charlie's now widow, at Fort Huachuca" to orchestrate the assassination, as per NewsNation.

Owens, who served as the communications director at TPUSA from 2017 to 2019 and was a friend of the late founder, addressed the lawsuit in a podcast episode entitled "Brian Harpole Sues Me!" She stated that the lawsuit grants her the "power of subpoena."

She countered by asserting that Harpole had not requested a retraction or made any demands before filing the lawsuit.

“You never issued any sort of attraction demand. You never answered me when I reached out. This is not at all how it normally goes,” she stated. “You send ‘hey, that’s what you said, it’s not right, retract it, or else I am going to sue you,’ Brian Harpole did no such thing.”

She asserted that his lawsuit lacks foundation, and her critique of his security abilities is merely subjective.

“Confidence is a matter of opinion. Brian, I don’t believe you can sue people for thinking that you’re stupid,” she remarked.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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