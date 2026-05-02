Candace Owens warned of massive lawsuit by Laura Loomer over latest Erika Kirk claims: 'I cannot wait...'

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has been warned of a massive lawsuit by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who also happens to be a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. Her remarks come amid the row that erupted after Turning Point USA CEO, Erika Kirk, claimed that Owens had accused her of Charlie Kirk's murder.

Laura Loomer threatened Candace Owens with a lawsuit, amid the row over Erika Kirk.(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. While authorities have arrested and are trying Tyler Robinson for the murder, Owens has had numerous theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. Among the many questions Owens has raised, some have been about Erika Kirk's movements and interactions ahead of Kirk's shooting.

Also Read | ‘Super creeped out’: Erika Kirk trolled for ‘unsettling’ expression while mentioning Candace Owens on podcast

After Erika Kirk's statement, there were claims on X that Owens had retracted her claims about the TPUSA CEO. However, the firebrand influencer has shut down these rumors, which prompted a response from Loomer.

Laura Loomer issues chilling warning to Candace Owens

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{{^usCountry}} Owens defiantly wrote on X “I have not retracted a single claim I have made about Erika Kirk. Stop with the b.s Twitter trends. I stand by every single statement I have made and have not edited any of my past statements in light of Brian Harpole’s lawsuit. I look forward to the power of subpoena.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens defiantly wrote on X “I have not retracted a single claim I have made about Erika Kirk. Stop with the b.s Twitter trends. I stand by every single statement I have made and have not edited any of my past statements in light of Brian Harpole’s lawsuit. I look forward to the power of subpoena.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She was referring to the lawsuit brought forth by Kirk's former bodyguard, Brian Harpole. He used to be in charge of Kirk's security and is suing Owens over claims she made allegedly tying him to the assassination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was referring to the lawsuit brought forth by Kirk's former bodyguard, Brian Harpole. He used to be in charge of Kirk's security and is suing Owens over claims she made allegedly tying him to the assassination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loomer responded to this, saying “You’re going to be sued so hard. I can’t wait.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer responded to this, saying “You’re going to be sued so hard. I can’t wait.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Loomer and Owens have long been at odds, and it has only become more enhanced as the latter publicly criticized some of President Trump's actions. Owens was vocally critical of the war in Iran, prompting responses from the president himself, where he berated her and other such influencers including Tucker Carlson, on Truth Social. Loomer, for her part, has steadfastly stood by Trump's every decision.

In recent times, Loomer has gone after Owens' husband George Farmer, questioning an alleged accident he was in, and asking whether he should be deported. Loomer went so far as to share an alleged mugshot of Farmer, even as Owens has tried to downplay the entire incident as a fender bender of no consequence.

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Meanwhile, all this talk of lawsuits has put Owens' net worth into focus. Her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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