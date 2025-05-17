Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cassie Ventura threatens man over leaked sex tape in 2014 audio played to jury: ‘I will kill you’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 17, 2025 12:58 AM IST

In Sean Combs' sex-trafficking trial, Cassie Ventura's audio was played, where she threatened a man over a sex tape.

Cassie Ventura threatened to “kill” a man in a 2014 audio clip played to the jury during her cross-examination in Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex-trafficking trial. In the recording played at Manhattan federal court on Friday morning, the 38-year-old was heard screaming at an individual, who alluded to seeing a sexually explicit video of her, New York Post reported.

Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs dated for years. The singer is now the star witness in a sex trafficking and abuse trial against the music mogul. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs dated for years. The singer is now the star witness in a sex trafficking and abuse trial against the music mogul. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Cassie Ventura threatens to ‘kill’ man over leaked sex tape in 2014 recording 

“I will kill you if you don’t show me right now,” Ventura told the man, adding, “I will cut you up and put you in the f--king dirt right now.” She screamed at him in an attempt to get more information about the sex tape in question. However, when the man did not provide her with more details, she became enraged.

“Put that s--t up right now,” she went on, adding, “I’m tired of you talking s--t right now. It’s not going to be blood on my hands, someone else is going to do it.” Ventura previously testified that after her interrogation, she texted Combs, who told her not to let the man “out of your sight.”

During Friday's hearing, Ventura was grilled over her bombshell rape and abuse allegations against Combs. She previously testified that the music mogul threatened to release her “freak-off” videos. According to the outlet, the Finna Get Loose singer's attorneys played the said audio to negate her allegation.

Jurors also heard a March 2016 text conversation in which Ventura confronted Combs over an altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. “When you get f–ked up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around,” she told him.

“I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child,” Ventura added in her texts. But, days later, Combs messaged her, “I’m so horny for you!!!” To which, she replied, “You are? Why? What made you feel that way?”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Cassie Ventura threatens man over leaked sex tape in 2014 audio played to jury: ‘I will kill you’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On