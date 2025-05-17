Cassie Ventura threatens man over leaked sex tape in 2014 audio played to jury: ‘I will kill you’

Cassie Ventura threatened to “kill” a man in a 2014 audio clip played to the jury during her cross-examination in Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex-trafficking trial. In the recording played at Manhattan federal court on Friday morning, the 38-year-old was heard screaming at an individual, who alluded to seeing a sexually explicit video of her, New York Post reported. Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs dated for years. The singer is now the star witness in a sex trafficking and abuse trial against the music mogul. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Cassie Ventura threatens to ‘kill’ man over leaked sex tape in 2014 recording

“I will kill you if you don’t show me right now,” Ventura told the man, adding, “I will cut you up and put you in the f--king dirt right now.” She screamed at him in an attempt to get more information about the sex tape in question. However, when the man did not provide her with more details, she became enraged.

“Put that s--t up right now,” she went on, adding, “I’m tired of you talking s--t right now. It’s not going to be blood on my hands, someone else is going to do it.” Ventura previously testified that after her interrogation, she texted Combs, who told her not to let the man “out of your sight.”

During Friday's hearing, Ventura was grilled over her bombshell rape and abuse allegations against Combs. She previously testified that the music mogul threatened to release her “freak-off” videos. According to the outlet, the Finna Get Loose singer's attorneys played the said audio to negate her allegation.

Jurors also heard a March 2016 text conversation in which Ventura confronted Combs over an altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. “When you get f–ked up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around,” she told him.

“I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child,” Ventura added in her texts. But, days later, Combs messaged her, “I’m so horny for you!!!” To which, she replied, “You are? Why? What made you feel that way?”