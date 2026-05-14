ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

Controversial Kick streamer ChudTheBuilder has been detained by police again, just days after his arrest for not paying the bill at a restaurant after dining.

Streamer ChudTheBuilder accidentally shot his hand in Clarksville on Wednesday (May 13).(ChadTheBuilder/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dalton Eatherly, who goes by the name ChudTheBuilder, was involved in a fight at a courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee on Wednesday, the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Office confirmed. The fight "resulted in a shooting", per a statement released by the AG's office.

According to FearBuck, an X account posting regular updates on the streaming community, the altercation involved a racist comment that ChudTheBuilder made at the attacker. As the man retaliated, the streamer reportedly fired his gun accidentally, resulting in a bullet grazing his arm. Notably, ChudTheBuilder has often attracted controversy for using racial slurs on live streams.

Also read: Why ChudtheBuilder was banned from Kick? Row over viral harassment video explained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, which said in an update that the scene is now secured and there is no public danger, did provide details on why the fight erupted or what happened. The Sheriff's office noted that both men were injured and were to undergo treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, which said in an update that the scene is now secured and there is no public danger, did provide details on why the fight erupted or what happened. The Sheriff's office noted that both men were injured and were to undergo treatment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The arrest has sparked a row as the streamer was arrested just days before on charges of service theft for not paying the bill at a Nashville restaurant after dining there. He later wrote in an X post that he spent more than 13 hours in the custody of the FBI, which involved more than two hours of interactions. ChudTheBuilder's Recent X Post Surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest has sparked a row as the streamer was arrested just days before on charges of service theft for not paying the bill at a Nashville restaurant after dining there. He later wrote in an X post that he spent more than 13 hours in the custody of the FBI, which involved more than two hours of interactions. ChudTheBuilder's Recent X Post Surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to FearBuck, the fight resulted from ChudTheBuilder allegedly asked the man to "chimp out" - a racial slur. However, those details have not been confirmed by authorities in Montgomery County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to FearBuck, the fight resulted from ChudTheBuilder allegedly asked the man to "chimp out" - a racial slur. However, those details have not been confirmed by authorities in Montgomery County. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Amid that, an X post that ChudTheBuilder made just hours before the incident at the Clarksville courthouse has now gone viral. In it, the streamer could be seen talking about not discriminating on the basis of skin color.

The post, intended as his gratitude to the platform X, read: “This app gave me a voice when no one else would. I thank everyone at X for this. I pray you continue to stand on objective freedom no matter the race. We should all have the same right to free speech regardless of what color my skin is.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ChudTheBuilder has not reacted to the Clarksville incident yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON