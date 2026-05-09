Chalmette refinery fire and explosion: Schools locked down, roads closed after massive blast shakes area | Videos

A massive explosion and fire at the Chalmette Refining facility in Chalmette sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Friday, rattling nearby neighborhoods and prompting emergency response measures across the area.

Some nearby schools were reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities assessed the situation.(Screenshot from video by Chris Welty, via AZ Intel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to FOX 8 Local First, residents reported hearing a loud blast before thick black smoke could be seen rising from the refinery complex. Videos shared online showed flames and smoke moving high above the industrial site as sirens echoed.

Schools locked down, roads temporarily shut

The incident triggered temporary road closures near the refinery as emergency crews responded to the scene. St. Bernard Parish spokesperson Kim Gritter told local media that law enforcement had initially blocked traffic in the area, though “all lanes near the refinery have reopened” with officers continuing traffic control operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Some nearby schools were reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities assessed the situation and monitored air quality concerns following the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some nearby schools were reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities assessed the situation and monitored air quality concerns following the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said all refinery personnel have been accounted for and no injuries were immediately reported after the blast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said all refinery personnel have been accounted for and no injuries were immediately reported after the blast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} First responders managed to contain the fire, and officials described the situation as “stable” as crews continued monitoring the refinery site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First responders managed to contain the fire, and officials described the situation as “stable” as crews continued monitoring the refinery site. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emergency teams remained at the scene Friday as investigators worked to determine what caused the explosion.

Videos show towering smoke plume

Social media footage from residents in and around Chalmette captured the moment thick smoke spread across the skyline after the explosion. Witnesses described windows shaking and hearing a thunder-like boom shortly before the fire became visible.

Also Read: Lowell fire update: Family home on fire on Bridge Street, Massachusetts; scary visuals emerge

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials have not yet released details on the exact source of the explosion inside the refinery complex.

The cause of the refinery explosion remains under investigation. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the immediate area and follow guidance from local emergency officials as crews continue response operations.

The situation remains developing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON