Islamabad, Pakistan's capital Islamabad continues to remain closed for heavy traffic on Friday as authorities await the possible visit of top leaders of the US and Iran for peace talks, which were stalled due to differences on key issues. Islamabad remains shut for heavy traffic amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

The administrations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had closed all major roads and markets in VVIP movement areas on Sunday amid indications that the talks could begin any day during the week. More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

However, no schedule for the arrival of the leaders has been announced as the week draws to a close. With uncertainty persisting, district administrations are yet to decide on reopening areas around the Nur Khan Airbase and resuming Metro Bus, electric bus services and goods transportation.

Streets, link roads, markets and banks around the old airport have remained closed during the last five consecutive days, confining residents of Shah Faisal Colony, Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Fazal Town, among other areas, to their homes.

The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and electric buses on seven routes have been suspended, while goods transport has remained halted since April 19, causing inconvenience to the public.

The Red Zone continues to remain closed, with employees of offices in the area working from home.

Movement of heavy traffic has been partly allowed in some parts of Rawalpindi, but Islamabad remains off-limits for trucks and buses. Though schools and colleges are not shut, universities have switched to virtual classes.

There is still no official word on the start of the talks, even as Pakistani authorities continue diplomatic efforts and remain hopeful of bringing the two sides to the negotiating table.

Strict monitoring of roads leading to Islamabad indicates that preparations for the proposed talks are still underway.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

On Wednesday, The New York Post quoted US President Donald Trump as saying that the second round of the US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

The Iran war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.