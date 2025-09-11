Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk death: Flags to be flown at half-mast till 6 pm on Sunday in Trump ally's honor

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 03:20 am IST

Trump ordered US flags flown at half-mast until 6 pm Friday (Sept 14) to honor ally Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the American flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast in honor of his close ally, Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk at White House.(AP)
Trump announced the decision to keep the flags at half-mast till Sunday, September 14, 6 p.m.

“In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M,” Trump wrote on Truth social.

This story is being updated.

News / World News / US News / Charlie Kirk death: Flags to be flown at half-mast till 6 pm on Sunday in Trump ally's honor
