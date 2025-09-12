Charlie Kirk fundraiser: GiveSendGo for family raises nearly $500K in less than 24 hours

A GiveSendGo for Charlie Kirk's family has been set up after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The GiveSendGo fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family was started by Liberty Memes Foundation.(REUTERS)

The page on the funraising platform aims to raise a million dollars for Kirk's wife, Erika, and their two children. “Charlie Kirk was cut down today by a cowardly gunman. He leaves behind a grieving family. 100% of proceeds from this fund will be given directly to his wife and children, paid out directly from the GiveSendGo platform,” the message on the page read.

Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family attracts many

The fundraiser was started by Liberty Memes Foundation, which announced it would not take any percentage of the proceeds from it. They even posted on X, announcing that a fundraiser had been set up for Kirk's family.

The fundraiser managed to get nearly $500,000 in less than a day. At the time of writing the amount raised stands at $394,054. The current two top donations, of $10,000 each, were made anonymously.

Charlie Kirk's wife and kids

Kirk was married to Erika, former Miss Arizona USA and collegiate basketball player. They have two children – a son who turned 1 this May, and a daughter who turned 3 in August.

Reactions to fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family

Not all reactions to the news of a fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family have been the same. Some have noted that Kirk had done well for himself and the family was not in needed of money. However, another person remarked “I am donating now, my heart breaks for his wife and kids.”

FBI shares update on Charlie Kirk

As a manhunt for Charlie Kirk's shooter continues, the FBI released a photo of a ‘person of interest’ and sought information on the individual from the public. They also announced a reward of $100,000.