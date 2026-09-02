Charlie Kirk hearing: Why prosecutors brought up Trump’s Butler assassination attempt in Tyler Robinson's case

The Charlie Kirk case took a new turn as prosecutors cited President Trump’s Butler shooting to argue that Tyler Robinson’s alleged attack could have put hundreds of people at risk.

Prosecutors cited the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, while arguing for the death penalty in the Tyler Robinson case. (via REUTERS)

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Tyler Robinson, 23, is accused of shooting Charlie Kirk dead at a Utah Valley University event on 10 September 2025.

Why prosecutors cited Trump’s Butler shooting

Prosecutors referred to the assassination attempt against President Trump while arguing that Tyler Robinson knowingly created a great risk of death when he allegedly shot at Charlie Kirk during a crowded event at Utah Valley University, according to Fox News.

Utah County Deputy Attorney Ryan McBride said Robinson allegedly fired a high-powered rifle from about 400 feet away into a crowd of more than 3,000 people.

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{{^usCountry}} McBride said that a one-degree change in the shot could have moved the bullet’s path about seven feet away from its intended target. He also said people were moving around Kirk in the seconds before the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McBride said that a one-degree change in the shot could have moved the bullet’s path about seven feet away from its intended target. He also said people were moving around Kirk in the seconds before the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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McBride pointed to the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, where stray shots hit three people and killed one, as an example of the danger of firing a gun at a public. He also argued that Robinson’s alleged target-practice records showed he knew he could miss. McBride said Robinson also brought additional rounds to the event, as per Fox News.

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What prosecutors are asking the judge

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Prosecutors asked Judge Tony Graf to find probable cause that Robinson knowingly created a great risk of death- the aggravating factor that keeps the death penalty in play.

McBride also urged the judge to bind over additional charges alleging Robinson hid the rifle, disposed of clothing and told his roommate, Lance Twiggs, to delete messages and remain silent.

Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride presented video of what he said was Robinson taking up a sniper position at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025, before he shot Kirk, as per Reuters.

He displayed pictures that he said showed Robinson created a "great risk of death" to others because audience members were only feet away from Kirk at the time of the shooting.

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McBride said the four rounds in Robinson's rifle demonstrated that the shooter was prepared to fire more rounds if the first missed, further endangering others.

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What the judge must decide

A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to move Tyler Robinson's case forward, including whether the aggravated murder charge in Charlie Kirk's killing should stay, as per KUTV.

Robinson faces seven counts. Defense attorney Nathan Evershed, who is not part of the case, said the biggest question is whether prosecutors have shown probable cause for aggravated murder.

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He explained that murder means intentionally killing someone. But the aggravated charge depends on whether other people were also put at serious risk.

Lawyers for the defense argued on Tuesday against a trial and the death penalty. They have said prosecution evidence is insufficient to merit a trial and that the crime does not reach the standard of aggravated murder, as per Reuters.