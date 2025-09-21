Charlie Kirk memorial service to stream on Rumble: Watch time, speakers and other key details

The public memorial service for Charlie Kirk will take place Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona. The event will honor Kirk’s life and political work, according to The Palm Beach Post. Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at age 18. The group has grown into a major conservative organization, active on high school and college campuses nationwide. (AP)

Turning Point USA, the group Kirk founded in 2012, is hosting the memorial. The program will include speeches from Republican leaders, conservative figures, and Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, who now heads Turning Point USA.

Speakers at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA said speakers will include President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk, members of the president’s cabinet, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump Jr.

Kirk's memorial service: Time and location

The service, called “Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk”, will start at 11 a.m. local time. Doors are expected to open at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

The memorial will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The venue seats 63,400 and can expand to over 73,000.

Where to watch

According to The Palm Beach Post, the memorial service will stream on YouTube. It will also be streamed on Kirk’s Rumble account, according to fightforcharlie.com.

Turning Point USA

Founded by Kirk at the age of 18, the group has grown into a major conservative organization, active on high school and college campuses nationwide. Its mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.”

On Sept. 18, Turning Point USA announced Erika Kirk was unanimously elected CEO and chair of the board. “In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death,” the group said.

Days after her husband’s death, Erika Kirk said she would carry on his work.