Charlie Kirk spokesman rips Jimmy Kimmel after his return, ‘He is an unrepentant liar'

Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet slammed Jimmy Kimmel after the host returned to late-night television after a nearly week-long suspension. Fans tuned into ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Tuesday, September 23, as the comedian, visibly emotional, said, “This show is not important. What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.” Charlie Kirk spokesman rips Jimmy Kimmel after his return AP/PTI(AP09_24_2025_000025A)(AP)

Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, took to X to weigh in on Kimmel's return, calling him an “unrepentant liar.” “Yes, Jimmy got emotional. So what. He’s emotional for himself because he almost torched his entire career,” Kolvet wrote.

“Kimmel is an unrepentant liar who tried to blame Charlie’s assassination on the part of the country that just spent the last 2 weeks praying and holding vigils.” Kolvet continued. “What he’s really saying is that he still thinks it’s fair game to slander conservatives. He would rather advance his own political and cultural agenda than confront the truth. The truth is that his own side has been fanning the flames of political assassinations for years. The truth is that someone on the left picked up a gun and murdered someone on the right who advocated for peaceful debate.”

“It’s critical that liars admit they lied. There can be no restoration without that. Anything short of that is a fake and scripted cry line designed to endear him to his fans, not to make right the wrong he committed,” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue that got him suspended

ABC previously pulled Kimmel off air indefinitely over his comments about Kirk. Kimmel said in his Monday night monologue, referencing alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kimmel also slammed the decision to flow flags at half mast in honour of Kirk. He mocked President Donald Trump for his reaction to the assassination.

Kolvet previously said, after Kimmel’s suspension, that the comedian tried to spread a distasteful message with the monologue that led to his show being canceled. “Something important that’s being missed with the Jimmy Kimmel saga…,” Kolvet said on social media at the time. “By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you. We will whitewash the murder because we don’t think conservatives deserve to live. Kill more. Assassinate more. We have your back.”